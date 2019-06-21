The Chairman, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission ( LASIEC ), Justice Ayotunde Phillips, has stressed the need for regular interaction and exchange of ideas among Election Management bodies in the country and their counterparts in other parts of the world.

She noted that the demands imposed on Election Management bodies required effective collaboration and cross fertilization of ideas for successful conduct of elections.

Phillips stated this while welcoming the Chairman of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission ( ODIEC ), Prof. Yomi Dinakin, and some Commissioners and principal staff of the Commission during a three-day official visit to LASIEC.

While stating that democratic governance had become the norm at all levels of government in several countries of the world, she pointed out that “the foundation upon which democratic rule rests is laid by Election Management Bodies”, adding that this enormous responsibility makes it imperative for such bodies to strive to lay a credible and enduring foundation for democratic rule through the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections.”

Phillips further stated that her experience at the Commission and during observation of elections conducted by other Election Management bodies both within and outside the country had underscored the need for continuous improvement in the art of election administration and management to enhance the electoral process.

The LASIEC Chairman added that experience had shown that election managers and administrators must be sensitive to the changing socio-cultural, political and behavioural patterns of the electorate and the general public as well as emerging technological innovations which could serve as a guide in policy formulation and implementation.

Phillips also noted that since democracy is a universal concept and the dynamics of election management and administration constantly change in response to emerging trends and development across the world, the institutional framework provided by Election Management bodies to midwife democratic governance must conform to international election best practices.

She also revealed that the commission would rely more on the use of technology for the conduct of its next elections in line with current trends, adding that necessary infrastructure and equipment that would facilitate the vision would be acquired before the elections.

Explaining that the problem of voter apathy was a source of concern to the Commission, Phillips pledged that the Commission had resolved to commit more resources to continuous civic and voter education engagements with stakeholders so that no segment of the population was left out of the campaign aimed at ensuring more effective participation in the electoral process by all eligible voters in the State.

Also speaking during the visit, the Chairman of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, Prof. Yomi Dinakin, stated that he and the Commissioners of the Commission (ODIEC ) decided to visit LASIEC to learn more about election administration and management.

He commended the Chairman, Electoral Commissioners and the staff of the Commission ( LASIEC ) for the warm reception accorded his team during the visit.

Prof. Dinakin further stated that he was particularly impressed by the depth of knowledge in election management and administration displayed by both the Chairman, Electoral Commissioners and the directors of the various Departments and Units of the Commission ( LASIEC ).

During the visit, the ODIEC delegation consisting of the Chairman, Prof. Dinakin, two Commissioners, Dr. Soji Omowole and Mrs. Omotosho, the Administrative Secretary of the Commission, Mr. Tayo Alli and two others, had a series of interactive sessions with the Chairman and Electoral Commissioners, the Directors/ Heads of Department/ Unit as well as the 57 Electoral Officers of LASIEC. The three-day official visit ended today.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

