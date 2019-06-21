Olisa Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the N400m project fund for which he is standing trial was paid to him by former President Goodluck Jonathan and not the former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki..

According to Metuh, the money which led to his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on money laundering charges was paid to him by Jonathan to execute some national assignment for the federal government.

Giving evidence on behalf of his company, Dextra Investment Ltd which is the second defendant in the suit and the account where the N400m was paid into, the ex-spokesperson of the PDP told Justice Okon Abang that he could not consider the money for the act of any unlawful purpose because it came from the then President.

He recalled that he held a meeting with the then president where various issues and challenges facing the country were discussed; adding that former President Jonathan promised and made the N400m available to him to carry out the national assignment.

Metuh stated that the money could not have been for an unlawful purpose because he was helping and contributing to stabilizing the then government because President Jonathan was elected on the PDP platform.

He dismissed allegations that the money was channeled to him through Dasuki.

“I did not receive any money from Colonel Sambo Dasuki. As I am talking on oath before this court now, I can say categorically that Dasuki has not been interrogated, charged or convicted for any act relating to me and my company.

“The N400m was paid into my account by the then president and I did not conceal or disguise the money and it was not transferred out of jurisdiction”, he said.

He urged the court to take a look at the list of disbursement carried out in cash and in the cheque.

Mr. Metuh also dismissed the insinuation that the N400m was meant to fund the PDP, adding that at the period, the PDP was rich to the tune of N33bn, with N12bn generated from sales of nomination forms and N21bn raked from fundraising.

Further cross-examination has been adjourned to June 24, 25 and 26 respectively, Channels TV reports.

