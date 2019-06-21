By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, has accredited Accounting in Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta (MAPOLY).

ICAN certificate, dated 10th May, 2019 was presented to the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Samson Adeola Odedina, having fulfilled all the requirements for the accreditation of Accounting / Accountancy programmes in the tertiary Institution.

According to the Director, School of Business and Management Studies, Dr. Oluwakemi Oyefesobi who led the Head of Department and other lecturers in the department to present the certificate to the rector, the accreditation, which is for three academic sessions, was based on adequate teaching facilities and qualified lecturers mostly fellows of the ICAN.

By this accreditation, graduates of Accounting from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta (MAPOLY) will only have to sit for two instead of four stages of the ICAN professional examinations.

In the same vein, three students of Accountancy Department of the Polytechnic; Osifola Stella Tolulope, Imoleayo Michael Joseph and Udeh Emmanuella Ijeh were qualified as Chartered Accountants in the final year of their studentship in the last diet.

The Director, SBMS, confirmed that this had been the culture of the department to produce Chartered Accountants at every diet of ICAN professional examination.

