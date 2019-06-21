A man has stabbed his Pharmacist wife to death in Zimbabwe for looking down on his profession as a bricklayer.

The suspect, Cephas Muremba of Victoria Range Suburb is now on the run after allegedly committing the dastard act.

Muremba was alleged to have stabbed Elizabeth Dzinge, 29 with a sharp object following an altercation. Dzinge who was employed as a pharmacist bled to death from the wound.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson, Chief Inspector Charity Mazula told H-Metro that “I can confirm that we received a report of murder which occurred in Victoria Range suburb involving a man and woman. The man had an altercation with the woman and this degenerated into a fight leading to the man fatally stabbing the victim on the left shoulder near collar bone.

“She sustained a deep cut and also bled profusely. The suspect fled the scene after committing the crime and police have since launched a manhunt.”

A source, who craved anonymity, said the fight started after the couple came back from a night of drinking at the Victoria Range Bottle Store.

“The two were heard shouting at each other with Dzinge telling Muremba to leave the house claiming that she was the one paying rent. She bragged that she was a well-educated professional, working as a pharmacist and regretted having fallen in love with a person of low status,” the source said.

