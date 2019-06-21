Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Friday assured that his administration would continue to work toward improving living conditions of its people in spite of paucity of funds.

Akeredolu gave the assurance in Akure while receiving the first batch of five reconditioned Toyota Hilux Vehicles from Logical Idea Limited.

He explained that the desire of the present administration was to prudently manage its scarce resources at getting optimal value, which had begun to yield substantial dividends.

“Logical Idea Ltd was recently contracted to overhaul and recondition about 250 grounded and unserviceable vehicles belonging to the Ondo State Government, and make them functional again.

“The realities of current times do not favour purchase of brand new vehicles every year when there are lots of vehicles that can be reconditioned and brought back as new.”

He further appreciated the company for engaging local artisans in the processes of bringing back the vehicles to new standard.

According to the governor, my administration is creatively looking outside the box by reducing wastes and cutting cost of governance considerably.

Earlier, Chief Wole Okunnuga, Chairman, Logistic Idea Ltd, said the recondition involved total overhauling, changing of engines and working systems, and would be delivered in batches.

Okunuga explained that a new Toyota Hilux was about N25 million compared to the cost of reconditioning for just N6 million, and assured of a two year warranty on each reconditioned vehicle.

