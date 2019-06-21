A 75 year-old journalist and writer E. Jean Carroll said she was raped by Donald Trump in the 1990s, the latest accusation against the US leader.

Carroll, a long-time columnist for Elle magazine and the author of five books, details an encounter with Trump in the mid-1990s in the upscale Bergdorf Goodman department store in midtown Manhattan.

The first person account was published by New York magazine, reports Yahoo News.

According to Carroll’s account, Trump and Carroll recognised each other in the store, and Trump told her he needed to buy a gift “for a girl.”

The alleged assault occurred in the dressing room after Trump suggested Carroll try on a lace bodysuit. Carroll says Trump pushed her against the wall, and “forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I’m not certain — inside me.” After three minutes, she was able to break free and run from the dressing room.

Carroll joins at least 16 other women who have made sexual assault allegations against the president. In December 2017, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said all those women were lying.

In a statement to New York, a White House official said, “This is a completely false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place and was created simply to make the President look bad.”

Trump’s behaviour in Carroll’s account recalls how the president said he behaves around “beautiful women” in the now infamous “Access Hollywood” tape released in 2016.

“You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them,” Trump told Billy Bush. “It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

The date of the assault is unclear. Carroll says it occurred in either late 1995 or early 1996. In the excerpt, Carroll, now 75, does not explain why she decided to come forward. She says she fears receiving death threats or being “dragged through the mud.”

She writes, “joining the 15 women who’ve come forward with credible stories about how the man grabbed, badgered, belittled, mauled, molested, and assaulted them, only to see the man turn it around, deny, threaten, and attack them, never sounded like much fun.”

Read More:https://news.yahoo.com/writer-says-she-was-raped-by-trump-in-1990-s-190337681.html?.tsrc=notification-brknews

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

