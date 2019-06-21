Mr Jean Marie-Koffi of the Port of Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, has been elected as Secretary-General of Ports Management

Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA).

The information is in a statement issued by Mr Ibrahim Nasiru, the Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday in Lagos.

According to Nasiru, Marie-Koffi defeated two other contestants, Iliyasu Idrisu from the Port of Douala, Cameroon and Semie Pere from Port of Togo.

He noted that the PMAWCA election contested by 17 countries held at the just-concluded 40th Council Meeting of the association on Thursday in Lome, Togo.

He said that the new secretary-general would serve for the next four years in Lagos, headquarters of the association.

The NPA assistant general manager stated that the ports authority Managing Director, Hadiza Usman, was represented by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr Adams Jatto.

He added that Usman congratulated the newly-elected secretary-general on his election victory.

Usman assured the new PMAWCA boss of maximum cooperation by the authority, saying that Nigeria was now his new home and NPA his landlord.

He said that NPA would give him all the necessary support to advance the work of PMAWCA and enhance the fortunes of the Port Industry in the sub-region.

