President Muhammadu Buhari today joined the academics in mourning the passage of Prof. Molara Ogundipe, a poet and literary feminist.

She died 18 June at the age of 78.

Buhari said Molara’s exceptional brilliance and contribution to scholarship in Nigeria, and many countries of the world will always be remembered.

President Buhari sent condolences to family members, friends and professional colleagues of the cerebral scholar, literary theorist and columnist, affirming that her expositions on gender consciousness, inclusivity and culture will always be relevant in planning for development in the country.

Molara Ogundipe, Buhari noted, scored many firsts in her studies and academic career.

He commended Prof. Ogundipe for dedicating her life to research, teaching and writing, particularly establishing the Foundation for International Education and Monitoring, which was focused on encouraging young women to play active roles in society.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort her family.

