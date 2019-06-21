Comedian and movie producer, Ayo Makun aka AY, has welcomed former BBNaija Housemate, Alexandra Amuche Sandra, popularly known as Alex into the movie world, where he teased her about the rigorous difference between the movie industry and photo shoot sessions.

Alex features in the movie ‘Merry men 2’ which stars other top Nollywood actors like Falz, Ayo Makun, Ramsey Nouah, Jim Iyke and a whole lot more.

Alex, has really been into a lot of work in the media, fashion and branding since she left the BBNaija house, and fans are proud of her.

The 23-year old Alex is a model, who was born in Nsukka and currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria. She’s a social butterfly who enjoys dancing and talking, she also likes polar bears. Alex is vibrant and smart.

