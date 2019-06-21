A quack doctor, Ibrahim Mustapha, who had operated in Adamawa state for four years, has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

DSS State Director of Security, Bola Olori, paraded the fake doctor Thursday in Yola, the state capital, with Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, later telling his cabinet that the quack had killed at least 15 people.

The alleged fake doctor was remorseless, as he claimed, he knew ‘what he was doing’ and he some qualified doctors to ‘do the right thing’.

Olori said Mustapha, who was a ward attendant in Gombe State, was employed in Adamawa in 2015 as a doctor with forged medical certificates. He was the Principal Medical Director of Fufore Cottage Hospital, before his arrest.

Olori said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that Mustapha holds an NBTE certificate. He perfected the act in Gombe State, where he worked as a ward attendant in several clinics.

“He was aided by a practising doctor who gave him sample copies of his NECO result, MBBS of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate and that of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) annual registration licence, all of which he forged.

“The suspect subsequently gained employment into the Adamawa State Health Management Board in October 2015 as a doctor and rose to the post of Principal Medical Officer, serving at the cottage hospitals in Mayo Belwa and Fufore.

“Prior to his arrest, the suspect, in the past five years, performed hundreds of surgical operations in several hospitals in the state.

The suspect and his accomplice have been taken into custody. They will be prosecuted after investigations.”

The DSS director did not mention the number of casualties the suspect caused, but Governor Ahmadu Fintiri was quoted on Wednesday to have accused the suspect of causing the death of 15 people.

The governor spoke during a ministerial briefing in Yola, saying a fake doctor who was employed in 2015 by the State Health Services Management Board was discovered to have attended a secondary school and only possessed a National Board for Technical Education (NABTEB) certificate.

The governor said his administration will set up a committee to fish out other quack doctors in the state and bring them to justice.

In an interview with newsmen, the quack doctor said he had no regret because he knew what he was doing and that he had performed successful medical operations.

“I even assist some qualified medical doctors to do the right thing.

“It’s unfortunate that someone from Gombe were I once worked who was envious of me decided to expose me after I was cleared to be part of Adamawa Medical team to this year’s Hajj, but the person failed to qualify in that interview,” Mustapha said.

