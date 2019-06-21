Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has debunked allegations that he made personal gains from the travails of abducted Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu.

Using the Twitter hashtag Reno Undarted, some social media users accused the US-based pastor of printing T-shirts branded with Sharibu’s name, selling them and diverting the proceeds for himself.

They further accused him of collecting funds from some local Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and international charity organisations in Sharibu’s name and keeping the funds for himself.

However, Omokri, who was Special Assistant to President Jonathan on New Media, said that the allegations were baseless and designed to tarnish his image.

He further counter-accused his accusers of launching a campaign to make him abandon the innocent girl in Boko Haram captivity.

Omokri also challenged anyone with evidence that he kept any funds raised for Sharibu for himself to come forward.

While reacting to the allegations, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Suleman said: ”Why must Nigerians fight good people? Reno Omokri has selflessly championed the cause of leah sharibu. I gave N1m to Leah and he sent me the parents account.The mum thanked me on phone..now you accuse such a man of fraud?. Must we discourage good men?.”

