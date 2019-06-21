Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alex Asogwa aka Alex Unusual is making her Nollywood debut in the comedy drama, ‘Merry Men2′.

Alex’s appearance in the film was made public by comedian and the movie’s producer, Ayo ‘AY’ Makun in a recent instagram post.

AY posted a picture of himself and Alex on the movie set and captioned it @aycomedian, “Welcome to the movie world @alex_unusual. I guess shooting till this morning from last night is a lot different from just posing in front of the Camera.”

‘Merry Men’ tells the story of four Abuja’s most eligible and notorious bachelors — Remi Martins (Falz the Bad Guy), Amaju Abioritsegbemi (Ayo Makun), Ayo Alesinloye (Ramsey Nouah) and Naz Okigbo (Jim Iyke).

The group, dubbed ‘The Yoruba Demons’, are known for their thriving businesses, palatial homes, fast cars and penchant for beautiful women.

Merry Men 1 was a cinema hit which premiered in September, 2018. Alex hosted the red carpet which featured an ‘Agbada challenge’.

Alex was the second runner up of the Big Brother Naija Season (2) ‘Double Wahala’. She kept fans and viewers glued to their Television sets across Africa with her dance moves and personality.

Following her stint on the BBNaija season 2 ‘Double Wahala’ show, Alex was signed by Naomad agency run by Naomi Adenuga who described her as full of depth and authenticity.

She is a highly sought-after event host and has a retinue of brand endorsements that addresses youth and women issues.

The versatile star recently hosted the red carpet of Marvel’s series, the Avenger End games.

Alex has a partnership with TheEyedoctorsNG to provide free eye treatments to less privileged children.

She is also a leading a health campaigner on safe sex practices for young people as part of her ambassadorial duties for ‘My Paddi’.

She is also the celebrity ambassador and brand inflencer for both local and international brands.

