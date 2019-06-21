There was palpable panic in the Super Eagles camp on Friday in Alexandria, Egypt, when one of the team’s promising strikers, Samuel Kalu collapsed in training, a day before the team’s clash with Burundi in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kalu, 21, plays his club football with Bordeaux and is with the Super Eagles in Egypt.

Kalu was said to have collapsed while taking a corner in training. He was immediately treated by medical staff and taken to a nearby hospital for tests.

Earlier reports that the Bordeaux player suffered a heart attack were not true.

Reports said the youngster was found to have been dehydrated and urged to take more fluids, Goal France reported.

Kalu is now in a stable condition and is still believed to be in contention to play against Burundi on Saturday.

Ademola Olajire, a spokesperson for the Nigerian Football Federation, said: “I was told that Samuel Kalu is in a stable condition.

“He was taken to the hospital for tests and now he’s fine. He was dehydrated.”

Kalu made his senior debut with Slovak side AS Trencin before joining Gent, where he spent 18 months.

Kalu joined Bordeaux last summer and scored three times in his debut campaign, which also saw him earn his first international call-up.

Earlier this year, Kalu’s mother was kidnapped by gunmen as she travelled home in Abia.

Ozuruonye Juliet was released six days later.

