The Police Command in Kano State on Friday said it had arrested 122 suspected criminals in its intensified onslaught against crime and threats to security in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, told newsmen in Kano that the suspects were apprehended between June 7 and Friday in raids of criminal hideouts and black spots across the state.

Iliyasu said that the command had put new operational strategies, including technical intelligence-gathering and community policing, in place in line with the mission of “Operation Puff-Adder’’ intended to rid that state of all forms of criminality.

He said that three persons suspected to have kidnapped a bride and her two friends but were later rescued by the police, were nabbed at Falgore forest.

He added that 11 suspected armed robbers were arrested within Kano metropolis on Thursday.

The commissioner also said that on June 13, seven imposters were arrested for criminally conspiring and parading themselves as National Guard personnel attached to Kano unit.

He said that the suspects wore armed forces and paramilitary kits and were extorting money from the public.

Similarly, he said that 82 hoodlums popularly known as ‘Yan daba’, including two ATM scammers, were apprehended during the raids.

Illiyasu said that one Pump Action gun, with 15 rounds of live cartridges, 115 live ammunition of AK 47 Rifle, three stolen vehicles, 53 bags of suspected Cocaine, 43 knives and 58 clubs (Gora) were recovered from the suspects.

He listed other items recovered as 20 other dangerous weapons and breaking implements, nine cartons of expired Bio-Vein Injection used for insemination and hallucination.

Others were 10 handsets, one laptop, a desktop, large quantity of hard drugs, rubber solution and “suck and die”.

Iliyasu also disclosed that 140 suspects arrested across the state two weeks ago had been charged to various courts, adding that all new suspects would also be charged after investigation.

He assured that Puff-Adder operations would be sustained throughout the state until all criminal-minded persons repented or left the state, saying “there is no hiding place for any criminal.’’

