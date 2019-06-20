By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Senior Pastor and founder, Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman has said youths insulting President Muhammadu Buhari on social media have no home training.

Suleman, on his twitter handle said even though he voiced his opinion against the incessant killings in the land and hardship in government, he had never insulted Buhari.

He said he did so because he knew Buhari was old enough to be his father and that those youths insulting elders on social media had something wrong with them.

Suleman stated that his heart ached whenever he saw youths insulting elders, which he said boiled down to one thing, not having home training.

“I have voiced my opinions against the incessant killings and hardship in govt.but I have never insulted @MBuhari..he is old enough to be my father..when I see youths insulting elders on social media,my heart aches.if u have no home training, privatise it,” he said.

