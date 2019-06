Talented record producer – Young Jonn, comes through with a brand new single tagged “Ello Baby“. He collaborates with number one African bad girl, Tiwa Savage and ”Eko” frontliner Kizz Daniel to thrill fans with the track.

‘Ello Baby‘ is his debut 2019 single, following the release of his previous single ‘Oshey‘ in December 2018. Production credit goes to Young Jonn also.

