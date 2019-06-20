Ann Odong, who has been blogging about the Super Falcons on FIFA website, tweeted Thursday night an emotional video of Nigerian ladies and their handlers hugging and jumping, after they knew they had qualified for the knockout stage of the World Cup.

The Nigerians picked the last ticket of the four reserved for best third placed teams. China, Brazil and Cameroon, as third placed teams in their groups had picked three of the four tickets.

Nigeria came third in Group A with three points and minus 2 goals, but had to wait till the final second of the Group F game between Chile and Thailand to know whether they would progress.

Nigeria in 20 years of representing Africa at the showpiece had never made it beyond the group stage. Surely the ladies deserved their celebration. Thanks to Thailand that denied Chile a third goal that would have blocked Nigeria’s progress.

We share Ann Odong’s video:

The Super Falcons will tackle Germany at Grenoble on 22 June.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

