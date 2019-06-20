Popular critic, Daddy Freeze has said any Christian praying for his enemies to die is going to hell faster than an idol worshipping pagan.

According to Freeze, “You are far better off and have a greater chance of making heaven, living with no religion whatsoever, or with any other faith than Christianity, if you don’t love your neighbour.

“A Buddhist, Shintoist, Hindu or Muslim who loves his neigbour, will make heaven faster than a Christian who doesn’t. (Matthew 25:31-41)

“Most of your ‘daddies in the Lord’ have fed you half-baked doctrines shrouded in lies, telling you to pray for your enemies to die, in direct contradiction to the teachings of Yahushua,” he said on his Instagram page.

Watch video here:

Freeze added that any Church teaching its members to pray ‘die by fire’ prayers for enemies to die, was already being consumed by the fires of Hell.

“Some will blindly and ignorantly quote John 3:16 to back their delusions that have over the years turned being ‘born again’ into a religion.

“Being born again is not a religion, it’s the direct submission to the message of Christ and if Christ instructs us to love and pray for our enemies and you do otherwise, you are nothing but a hell-bound religious dingbat,” he stated.

READ ALSO: How women can keep their husbands from flirting – Daddy Freeze

He said the words of Christ were clear, as love always took precedence over faith, were there to be a conflict, adding that “so if Christ himself taught us to pray for our enemies, any Pastor teaching you a contrasting message is a bearer of the light of Lucifer, an anti-christ in human flesh, with the wrath of God upon his family.”

Freeze cited Matthew 5:43, 44 which said “You have heard the law that says, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy. But I say, love your enemies! Pray for those who persecute you,” and others to butress his points.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

