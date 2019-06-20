The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja met with a delegation of the Nigeria-France Investment.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the meeting was aimed at strengthening the economic relationship between Nigeria and France.

Speaking with State House correspondents, Mrs Modupe Irele, Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, said the forum was to make sure that French investors understood the processes of setting up businesses in Nigeria.

According to her, the meeting is also aimed at making it easier for French investors to operate in Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s initiative of ease of doing business is part of understanding the agencies that are involved; the processes that are involved, the opportunities and to a large extent the responsibilities.

“ It is a two-way relationship- France-Nigeria, Nigeria-France; this cannot be done with one party very far away.

“ So, we brought them here to know the lay of the land; to meet the key players and also to get to know Nigerians and business people themselves,’’ she said.

On his part, Mr Jean-Roch Boquet, Marketing Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, SODIAAL Diary Co-operative, said the company wanted to understand Nigeria.

SODIAAL, a French Co-operative, owned by farmers, deals with cows and produces milk and other dairy products.

