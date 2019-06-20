Winner of Big Brother Africa 5 Uti Nwachukwu, has officially issued an apology by making changes to his initial statement where he praised 2018 Big Brother Naija first runner up Ceec, stating that she is the most successful housemate.

The 36 year old Nigerian actor and presenter says he predicted Ceec’s success even though he isn’t a prophet and his predictions are already happening.

Read his statement:

Check out the stylishly edited apology after fans reactions and criticism below:

Well well well…what Can say?🕺🏾

How much louder can I shout ?🤐

How much more words can I write ??🖋

MANY ARE CALLED BUT ALAS …VERY FEW ARE CHOSEN 🙏🏾🙏🏾

.

.

Nwadiora – an igbo name meaning …Pikin wey good for the community /country…. LOL….. need I say more ?

.

.

Since winning the Show , she has received massive support and she hasn’t stopped dishing it Back to Back 😏😏😏 .

.

In my tribute to her after BBnaija last year I wrote and I quote “In Big brother , there are always 2 Winners ,The winner of the Grand Prize and the one that beat the odds”

I went on further to say ” The sun Shines in it’s time and so does the Moon. PREPARE FOR YOUR TIME ..YOU ARE DEFINITELY GOING TO BE SUCCESSFUL”

.

.

I am no Prophet but Ladies and Gents, I present to you ….’ONE OF THE MOST SUCCESSFUL HOUSEMATES OF #BBnaija 2018′ …. Miss @ceec_official NWADIORA 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 .

#superProud #OurGirl #NoRegrets #AQueen #Beautiful

