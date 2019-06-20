The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has opened up on the confusion being generated by the Traffic Law of the state.

Outrageous fines were being brandished on Social Media as penalties for breaking traffic laws, but LASTMA has not denied such fines, such as N200,000.

But LASTMA General Manager, Olawale Musa allayed fear of motorists over the enforcement of traffic law in the state, assuring members of the public, especially motorists not to be apprehensive over the fines being circulated on social media platforms as it was not a punitive measure but part of the law and measures that have been put in place to restore sanity to roads in the State.

Musa said the 2018 traffic law was an improvement of the 2012 law with objectives of addressing the void and inadequacies noticed with a view to improving traffic control and management, safeguarding motorists’ rights, improving road safety, eliminate impunity and disorderliness on roads, and end traffic officers’ over-zealousness and arbitrariness on duty.

He revealed that the process of implementing traffic law in the State had been democratized in order to ensure that cases of traffic infractions were proven, determined and punished accordingly by law court, adding that this would allow for fair hearing and transparency in the implementation of the law.

“The process has also put burden of proof on traffic officials and are therefore to be more professional, civil and polite to motorists and members of the public, but firm against violators of the law so as to check cases of impunity on the road,” he said.

Musa stated further that the existing law was not new to the public, but only being more emphasized, frowning at a situation where motorists embarked on flagrant disobedience of traffic law, driving against on coming vehicles, parking of vehicles and picking of passengers at undesignated places.

On the issue of forfeiture of vehicles for driving against the flow of traffic, Musa said that this should not be misconstrued with the One-Way offence as LASTMA had not apprehended any vehicle for one-way this year.

He noted that while the Agency had adopted the approach of being civil and humane in its dealings with the public, this was being played upon with observable civil disobedience on the roads prompting the need for sterner measures.

“Regardless of any circumstances, officials of LASTMA will remain civil but firm on the side of the law in the discharge of their duties,” he said.

Musa said the surest route to eliminating road disorderliness, chaos and impunity on roads was through obedience of the law, while advising law abiding citizens to drive on roads without fear of harassment by LASTMA officials.

He, however, enjoined members of the public to report cases of harassment and extortion to the agency for investigation and appropriate action, cooperate with traffic officials and obey traffic law.

According to him, motorists were advised to avail themselves of the 2018 traffic law on the agency`s media platforms listed below.

