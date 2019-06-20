The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanow-Olu has approved the appointment of Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu as the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

He was General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of LASEMA between 2005 and 2016 with the responsibility of formulating State policies on disaster management and coordinating research activities relating to risks at the local level.

A statement signed by Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola announced the appointment, noting that Oke- Osanyintolu’s vast experience in emergency management services at the State and Federal level would serve as an advantage to enhance the performance of the Agency.

Prior to the present appointment, Oke-Osanyintolu had served at the Presidency as Senior Technical Adviser on Disaster Risk Management since 2017.

Oke-Osanyintolu, a Medical Doctor, also served as Head of Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) from 2001 – 2005 and successfully coordinated medical/first-aid services for patients of disasters and emergency situations in Lagos State.

His appointment takes immediate effect.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

