Nigeria’s Super Falcons are in danger of crashing out of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in France after Cameroon beat New Zealand 2-1 to qualify for Round of 16.

The Falcons will now have to wait for the final match in Group F between Chile and Thailand to see if they can qualify.

If Chile beat Thailand 4-0, Nigeria will be out of the tournament, but the Falcons have to pray that it does not happen, as that is their only chance of squeezing through to the next stage.

As it stands, Cameroon, which had the same minus 2 goal difference with Nigeria go through due to fair play rules.

Chile had minus 5 goal difference and will need to score at least four goals against Thailand without conceding, but that appears a huge task, but with USA putting 13 goals and Sweden five goals past Thailand, Chile may think there is still hope of qualification.

The Chile-Thailand match comes up by 8.00pm today in Rennes.

Meanwhile, the Super Falcons have continued their training regimen as they await news from Rennes.

The NFF gave this news in a tweet earlier on Thursday:

The Cameroonians nearly crashed out of the tournament after Aurelle Awona cancelled the 1-0 goal lead created by Woman of the Match, Ajara Nchout.

Cameroon needed just a goal in the Group E match at Montpellier against fellow laggards New Zealand, to tie with Nigeria and to be in a better position to emerge as one the four best third placed teams.

The West Africans appeared to be on course in the 57th minute when Ajara Nchout scored and gave them the three invaluable points.

But 10 minutes from time when, Awona scored an unfortunate own goal at the Stade de la Mosson from a cross by a New Zealand player, making the dream temporarily dashed.

But Ajara Nchout came to the rescue again before the final whistle, scoring a brace to move Cameroon into the Round of 16.

