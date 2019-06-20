In a serious way of registering their displeasure over the state of affairs in the country, regarding non-payment of salaries of civil servants and soldiers, South Sudan lawmakers on Thursday were said to have stormed out of a budget presentation for the 2019/20 financial year by the finance minister.

Reuters quoted one of the lawmakers as saying, “Our army is cutting down trees to make a living, our foreign missions; it is now almost one year we are unable to pay them. Our teachers are not being paid. What are we doing? We are now presenting a new budget while our salaries are not being paid.”

