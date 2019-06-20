The All Progressives Congress candidate in the February 23 Plateau North Senatorial contest, Mr Rufus Bature, has withdrawn his petition against Sen Istifanus Gyang of PDP, who emerged victorious in the contest.

Bature withdrew the petition on Thursday when the matter came up before the Plateau National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos.

Sen. Gyang, former member of the House of Representatives, had succeeded Sen. Jonah Jang in the Red chambers of the National Assembly.

Bature, through his Counsel, M. S. Salihu, told the Tribunal that the prosecution of the petition would be a “waste of time”.

In his response, the Tribunal Chairman, Justice T. N. Nzeukwu, granted the motion and dismissed the petition since there was no objection over the application for the withdrawal from the respondents – Sen. Gyang, PDP and INEC

Bature had earlier challenged the declaration of Gyang as winner, in spite of the victor’s wide margin of over 100,000 votes.

Gyang, while responding to the withdrawal, described it as “the will of God for him to serve the people of Plateau North Senatorial District”, and reaffirmed his determination to uphold and deliver on the mandate given to him.

