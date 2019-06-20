The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, on Thursday announced the appointment of Ms Lara Owoeye-Wise as Senior Special Assistant on Electronic and New Media.

Mr Yomi Odunuga was also appointed as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

Odunuga, before his appointment was an editor and Bureau Chief of The Nation Newspaper in Abuja.

The announcement is contained in a letter personally signed by the Omo-Agege and made available by Mr Efe Duku, a Senior Legislative Aide in his office.

Dr Otive Igbuzor was also appointed Chief of Staff.

