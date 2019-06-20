Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited Train Seven project is to gulp between $6 to $7 billion and create about 15000 jobs and enhance the enhance economy of Rivers State.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike said that Rivers people were happy that the Train 7 of the NLNG would soon come on stream, because it was key to the growth of the state and that the state government would support and partner with vision of the company.

He spoke at the Government House Port Harcourt on Wednesday during a Courtesy Visit by the Management of the NLNG.

He said: “The Train 7 is very key to the development of Rivers State. We are glad that it will soon take off. I am happy with the quantum of jobs that the train 7 will create in the State.

“However, these jobs should not be cleaners and unskilled workers. I want the NLNG to ensure that qualified Rivers people are employed when the Train 7 comes on stream”.

The Governor stated that the government and people of Rivers State would support the successful take off of the Train 7.

He commended the management of the NLNG for initiating the Community Health Insurance Scheme for Bonny Island, saying that the State Government will partner with the company to achieve the objectives of the programme.

On the project initiated by the NLNG to supply cooking gas directly to Rivers State, instead of passing through Lagos, Wike assured that the State Government would dredge the Iwofe waterway for that purpose.

“I will only support companies that mean well for the people of Rivers State. My business is to do good for our people, so that their lives can improve.

“Other companies should emulate what NLNG is doing in Rivers State. On behalf of the people of Rivers State, I commend the NLNG,” he said.

Wike also commended the NLNG for establishing their headquarters in Rivers State and also working to eradicate malaria.

Earlier, the Managing Director of NLNG, Tony Attah prayed that the second term of Wike would be more rewarding for the people of Rivers State.

He stated that the NLNG was set to kick off the Train 7 of the company, where the company is expected to spend between $6 billion and $7 billion USD by way of investment.

“The employment side of the Train 7 is that it will create about 10 to 15 thousand jobs for the people of the state. It will build the skills and capacity of the people. The final investment decision will be taken in October “.

Attah informed that the NLNG had worked out the modalities to ensure that cooking gas is delivered to Rivers State , instead of being routed through Lagos. He appealed to the Rivers State Governor to assist in realising the project by dredging the Iwofe waterway.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

