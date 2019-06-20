An injection called Analgin, which had been banned in country since 15 years ago when it was discovered that it could lead to complications that increase the risk of heart problems, has again been intercepted in Kano by the Nigerian Customs Services.

The contraband seized was worth N100 million.

The Comptroller of the Command, Mr Ahmad Nasir, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the arrest of suspected smugglers of drugs and other banned products in Kano.

According to Nasir, the command will never allow such dastardly activity which posed a great risk to citizens’ health and was capable of denting Nigeria’s image, to go unabated.

“And also, if such illegal importation of banned and illicit drugs continues in the country, the fight against any form of security challenge cannot be achieved.

“Therefore, it is also our responsibility to contribute to the fight against drug abuse in Nigeria, and such requires everyone’s support,’’ he said.

Nasir advised travelers to watch their bags and belongings so as not to fall victims of set up by some criminal elements.

In the same vein, the comptroller also said the command had in less than two months seized illegally imported rice and vehicles worth more than N266 million.

“We intercepted 54 units of vehicles, 2,814 bags of foreign rice, 1,717 jerry cans of vegetable oil, 59 bales of second hand clothing, 99 cartons of foreign spaghetti, 21 bags of foreign sugar and 40 cartons of foreign soap,’’ Nasir said.

Receiving the confiscated drugs, Alh. Shaba Mohammed, Director, National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Kano, said that the drugs were labelled with U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and United Nations (UN) tags.

Mohammed said the drugs were also said to be donated by the agencies, adding that the intercepted drugs included a brand of Vitamin B complex injection which had also been banned in the country.

