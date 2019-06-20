Worried by the increasing spate of cyber crimes in the country, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), on Thursday, said it had established an Internet Industry Code of Practice for internet service providers in the country to secure the country’s cyber space.

NCC’s Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mr Ismail Adedigba, made this known during the 106th edition of the consumer outreach programme (COP) held in Benin, Edo State.

Adedigba said the internet code was a regulatory intervention expected to secure the country’ cyberspace against imminent threats from cyber attackers.

“The code will also address issues such as online child protection, privacy and data protection among others.

“While the regulatory intervention and other initiatives are ongoing to sanitise our internet space, telecoms consumers must play their roles by taking NCC ‘s awareness campaign seriously.

Adedigba stated that the demand for internet service was on the increase, adding that NCC had designed a number of programmes aimed at reducing the effects of cyber-crimes on telecom consumers in Nigeria.

Mr Abdulazeez Jide, the resource person, who presented a paper during the programme, urged telecom consumers to protect themselves by securing their password and changing it regularly.

“Do not repeat your password on different websites and ensure you use strong password and change it regularly,” he said.

According to him, constant consumer education and awareness forum such as this has to be sustained by regulator as well as the service providers.

According to NAN, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, at the occasion, Mr Paul Ohunbamu, commended NCC for the initiative.

Obaseki said,” l commend your initiative, the programme will afford the people the opportunity to put their complaint forward and discuss how to eradicate cyber crimes in our cyberspace.”

