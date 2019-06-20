Fast rising rapper and singer Rema, recently signed under Mavin Records has taken the music industry by storm and every energy he’s got with the release of his Freestyle EP, 4 songs in total.

The tracks included on the EP include Spiderman, Boulevard, American Love and Trap out the Submarine. This is the artiste’s second EP since his emergence in the Nigerian music scene.

Don Jazzy on Twitter announced: “Don’t say I never do anything for you guys hehe . I present to all RemaFans the freestyle EP.”

