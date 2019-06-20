Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has withdrawn the appointment of Festus Adedayo as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

This is coming 48 hours after his appointment was announced, but criticism from various quarters has made Lawan to beat a u-turn by dropping the appointment.

Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa, in a statement on Thursday said the withdrawal of the appointment was in the interest of Adedayo.

According to the state, “The office of the President of the Senate has reviewed the appointment of Mr. Festus Adedayo as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate and decided to rescind its decision on the appointment, and wishes Mr. Adebayo the best in his future endeavours.”

