Former Chelsea captain, John Terry, has agreed a new two-year contract to remain assistant manager at Aston Villa.

Terry was tipped for a return to Chelsea to take up a managerial role.

The former England and Chelsea captain was also named as a potential replacement for Chelsea-bound Frank Lampard at Derby County.

But having played a key role alongside boss Dean Smith in guiding Villa back to the Premier League – beating Lampard’s Derby in the play-off final – Terry has opted to commit his future to the club.

After news of the contract extension was revealed on Wednesday, Villa boss Smith said, “I am really pleased that JT has extended his current deal as he is a pleasure to work with.

“We have had a successful start to our Villa coaching careers and JT has been instrumental in joining myself, Richard O’Kelly and Neil Cutler.

“He has complimented the team that we have and I have no doubts he will go on to be a top manager in the years to come.

“Our focus now is on the coming season and to try to continue the progress we have had in the past 8 months.”

Writing on his Instagram, Terry added, “I’m delighted to have extended my contract at Aston Villa. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed assisting, working and learning from the Gaffer, Richard and Cutts and look forward to doing so for the season ahead.

“Now tougher challenges are ahead as we focus on making our mark on the most competitive league in the world.

‘I’m sure the fans will get behind us as they always do and help make Villa Park a tough place to come and play.

Terry, 38, has impressed at Villa as he studied the trade and has been a positive influence on young players such as Tammy Abraham and centre-halves Tyrone Mings and Axel Tuanzebe.

Villa CEO Christian Purslow added, “The Board of Aston Villa is delighted with John Terry’s contribution to our Club in his first year as an Assistant Head Coach.

“We admire his dedication and commitment to gaining more experience and learning under Dean Smith’s leadership in these formative years of his managerial career.”

Villa face Tottenham in the opening game of the season away from home before welcoming Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth to Villa Park for their first Premier League game at home.

