Nigeria’s Super Falcons on Thursday finally qualified for the Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, after a long wait.

The Falcons qualified after Chile failed to beat Thailand as needed to qualify, only winning 2-0 in their final Group F match at the Roazhon Park in Rennes on Thursday.

Below are the Round of 16 fixtures at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup holding in France:

June 22, Grenoble ——- Germany Vs Nigeria

June 22, Nice ——- Norway Vs Australia

June 23, Valenciennes ——- England Vs Cameroon

June 23, Le Havre ——- France Vs Brazil

June 24, Reims ——— Spain Vs USA

June 24, Paris ——- Sweden Vs Canada

June 25, Montpelier ——— Italy Vs China

June 25, Rennes ——- Netherlands Vs Japan

