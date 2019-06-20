The National Sports Lottery Foundation in a bid to carry out its Corporate Social Responsibility, will begin a 2-day Free Medical Consultation on Cardiovascular Health in Adults and Dental Health treatment for children below the ages of 10 for the residents of Ojodu LCDA of the State.

The Free Medical treatment which is in collaboration with James Omolaja Odunmbaku Foundation and Ojodu Local Council Development Area will provide the residents access to qualitative health screening, especially to those vulnerable to heart related illness.

According to James Odunbaku of James Omolaja Foundation, “the pre-screening and prepping exercise of suitable patients will commence on Friday 21st – Saturday 22nd from 9am – 10am. Likewise, the 2-day free medical treatment will also run from Monday 24th – Tuesday 25th from 9am – 3pm daily at Ogba Oluwole Healthcare Centre for the residents of the Area.

“The Pre-screening and prepping of the patients will ensure that the most mileage is being achieved by the recipients patient over the period of the programme.”

Odunbaku added, the medical mission which would be done by a group of medical personnel would be strictly overseen by Dr. Sabu George, a Cardiovascular Specialist based in the United State, saying that the 4th medical mission would promote good health in the state.

The founder further informed that the Ojodu LCDA has also met with the expected requirement towards the programme by making available the appropriate amenities for the exercise.

While imploring the resident to take charge of the medical mission by participating actively in the exercise, he pledged that his foundation, in collaboration with others would continue to seek after the welfare of the people.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

