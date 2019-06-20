In yet another raid aimed at eradicating the menace of internet fraud and cyber crime, popularly known as ‘yahoo-yahoo’ in the South-East region of Nigeria, the Enugu Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested five suspected fraudsters.

They include, Ogbu Obinna Christopher, Onyeagba Joseph, Chime Isiah, Duru Franklyn Tochukwu and Orji Uchenna.

They were arrested following an early morning raid at their respective residences located at Goshen Estate and Trans Ekulu, Enugu.

Their arrest followed intelligence report about their fraudulent online activities.

On the strength of the information gathered, search warrants were executed in their houses/compound.

Items recovered from them include, several mobile phones, laptop computers, suspected counterfeit currency in N1,000 notes totaling N31,000; three Lexus cars, one Toyota Avalon car, several ATM cards and other incriminating items.

They will soon be charged to court.

