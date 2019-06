The video of a woman in a yet to be identified hospital, and sick of cancer has gone viral after OBO Davido launched a search for her on his page.

This woman seems to be a huge DMW fan, as she said if the ”Wonder Woman” crooner can come and sing for her, the illness will disappear, no matter the stage it has gotten to.

Her faith moved the singer to action, in searching for her.

