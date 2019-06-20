The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office on Wednesday secured the conviction of Osaghale ThankGod (a.k.a James Lee Chan) before Justice A. A. Demi-Ajayi of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin, Edo State for offences bordering on fraudulent impersonation and intent to defraud.

ThankGod was arraigned on a one count charge of fraudulently impersonating the identity of Richard Choi through the internet by sending the picture of Susan Chan, an American woman with the intent to obtain money contrary to Section (22)(2)(b)(1)(ii) of the Cyber Crime (prohibition prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 22(b)(IV) of same Act.

The charge reads: “That you Osaghale ThankGod (aka James Lee Chan) sometime between 2018 and 2019 at Uromi, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently impersonate the identity of Richard Choi by sending an American picture of Susan Chan, a woman in America through the internet which picture and identity you claimed to be your own with the intent to obtain money from her and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section (22)(2)(b)(ll) of the Cybercrimes (prohibition prevention etc)Act,2015 and punishable under 22(b)(iv) of the same Act.”

ThankGod pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Upon his plea, the prosecution counsel, Arumemi Moses prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant based on the plea bargain agreement between the prosecution and the defendant.

Justice Demi-Ajayi consequently sentenced the defendant to six months imprisonment and a fine of N1 million.

