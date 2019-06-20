The Chilean Women’s team were in tears as they fail to qualify for the Round of 16 of the ongoing Women’s World Cup in France, as Nigeria’s Super Falcons picked the last slot for second round.

Chile, with an inferior goal difference against the Nigerian side needed to win by 3-0 to seal qualification into the second round against Thailand.

After scoring the second goal in the 80th minute, Chile mounted more pressure knowing fully well that one more goal would see them through at the expense of Nigeria, but Thailand defended resolutely.

Chile got an opportunity to seal the game after a penalty was awarded following VAR’s decision, but Lara missed the penalty, hitting the post.

The Chileans were all tears when the final whistle was blown as Nigeria goes through in a dramatic fashion.

The Falcons picked the last best loser’s slot. Chile had minus 3 goal difference, with Nigeria’s minus 2 goals difference doing the magic.

The Super Falcons will now play Germany on Saturday for a place in the quarter-final.

