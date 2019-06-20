By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sacked the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Babatunde Bank-Anthony and appointed Oluwatoyin Gafar Bolowotan as his replacement.

Bank-Anthony was appointed by immediate past Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode as DG, Lagos State Sports Commission during his tenure.

A statement issued by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola on Thursday said Sanwo-Olu had approved the disengagement of Bank-Anthony as the Director General of the State Sports Commission, as well as approved the appointment of Bolowotan as the New Director General of the State Sports Commission.

The statement said the appointment was in line with the ongoing re-organisation of the State Public Service for efficient service delivery.

The statement said the appointment was with immediate effect.

