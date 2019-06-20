Gov. Umar Zulum of Borno State has promised to provide adequate security for Batch B Stream 1 of the 2019 National Youth Service Corps posted to the state.

Zulum made the pledge in Kano on Thursday while declaring open the Batch B Stream 1 orientation exercise at the Immigration Training School in Kano.

The governor, who was represented by the Chairman, Borno’s NYSC Governing Board, Alhaji Mahdi Gazali, gave the assurance that the corps members would be given adequate protection.

‘‘I want to assure you that adequate security measures have been put in place to safeguard your lives and property throughout the service year.

‘‘We shall be visiting the camp from time to time to access how you progress in the course.

“Cooperate with NYSC management and indeed all camp officials by being law abiding and security conscious at all times,’’ he said.

Zulum stated that normalcy had returned to Borno adding that the government had initiated programmes to reconstruct, rehabilitate and to resettle the Internally Displaced Persons in the state.

The Chairman, Alhaji Mahadi Gazali, advised corps members to discard rumours of insecurity in the state.

Gazali tasked the members to be courageous and undertake their national service in the state, as Borno had remained a home of peace.

The State NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Rabiu Aminu, appealed to the government to ensure timely release of allowances of the corps members to boost their welfare.

Aminu also appealed for more accommodation for the corps members and the provision of utility vehicle for the NYSC secretariat in the state.

NAN reports that 1,100 corps members were posted to Borno for the Batch B Stream 1 NYSC and the orientation camp opened on Thursday at the Immigration Training School, Kano.

