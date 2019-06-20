The Anglican Church of Nigeria is now formally probing the allegations of heresy laid against US based Nigerian priest Rev. Dr. Augustine Unuigbe, a bishop-elect.

The heresy charge was made against Unuigbe by a senior ACNA clergyman Rev. Matt Kennedy, rector of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Binghamton, New York, United States.

Anglican.Ink reported that Kennedy was asked by the Primate Church of Nigeria, The Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh, to make a formal complaint. Kennedy complied 16 June. He accused Unuigbe of propagating the word-faith/prosperity gospel heresy, most recently in a sermon delivered on Pentecost Sunday.

The complaint is now under formal review.

Dr. Unuigbe is set to be consecrated bishop by Okoh, on 3 July 2019 in Lagos.

