Your favourite Controversial actress Regina Daniels, takes it to another level in her latest vlog started just recently.

Regina in this visual, shows step by step how to prepare a native African soup ”Okro” with all the condiments needed and more.

Okra or Okro, in many English-speaking countries is known as ladies’ fingers or ochro. It is a flowering plant in the mallow family, valued for its edible green seed pods. The geographical origin of okra is disputed, with supporters of West African, Ethiopian, and South Asian origins.

If you are a foodie, this might just be helpful.

