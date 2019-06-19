By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Eponymous luxury fashion brand Trish O Couture by Trish Onumonu recently collaborated with two of Nigeria’s super talented renown singers and songwriters, Waje and Omawumi for its Resort 2019 collection tagged ‘Indigenous’.

For this collection, Trish O Couture introduces an array of Tie-dye and Batik pieces with embellished patterns.

This designs for the designer is a return to the basics. A return to what is truly Nigerian, African, and a balance between indigenous origins and modern times.

The styles in this collection can be called flattering for curvy women – they are modern, timeless and overtly comfortable.

Trish O Couture chose a collaboration with Waje and Omawumi because of their representation of what is timeless, original, beautiful and feminine.

See the full lookbook below.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

