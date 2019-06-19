Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given reason why he visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.
The governor said the visit had to do with the traffic gridlock on the Apapa corridor and how to tackle it.
Watch video from Oak Tv here:
