By Jennifer Okundia

All hell will probably soon break loose as DMW’s Peruzzi drops a new song ”Majesty” featuring no one in particular. In March 2018, the artiste released his first official track ”Mata” which didn’t get so much fans reception, but garnered 500 plus views on youtube, so this isn’t his first single.

After a bit of social media drama, the singer is proving wrong, all those, including Pamilerin who says he cannot do a solo song on his own and it will be a hit, since most of his songs are features and he’s not such a genius.

“Majesty” which features Big Brother Naija’s 2018 first runner up Ceec, is off Peruzzi’s debut project, ”Heartwork”, and it was produced by Speroach Beatz.

See also…

Now that Peruzzi has given his haters something else to chew on, let us know if you think ”Majesty” will be a hit song or not.

Watch the visual here.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

