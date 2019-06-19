Uriel

By Jennifer Okundia

Uriel Ngozi Oputa, former Big Brother housemate is a consistent entrepreneur who enjoys doing her businesses no matter the odds.

Popular as Uriel, the melanin beauty runs a hair, beauty, and now a food business about to be launched on the 21st of June 2019.

The brand influencer disclosed ”UU’s Kitchen”on social media and we have all the details. Food lovers, get in here:

Online Outlet we Open Friday..@uulovesfood Every Meal is 1k Free Delivery.. More info coming..
I’m so scared .. its online for now….let me Catch my air.

In other news, the foodie and content creator hit a whooping 1m followers on Instagram and she’s thanked her fans for all the love.

Thank You to Everyone… It has been a Long Road.. I have a Big announcement 2 Today ,But first Thank you..so much for Following me. I won't Ever Stop Giving Back Never Never.. Used,Brand New or anything my Heart is Too Big And Love is my PEACE

