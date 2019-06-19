Yusuf Mojeed, a 30-year-old unemployed man was on Wednesday sentenced, by an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, to one year imprisonment for stealing phone inside a mosque.

Mojeed, whose residential address was not given, was arraigned on June 14, on one-count charge of stealing.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

The case was, however, adjourned to Wednesday for review of facts and sentencing.

After listening to the review of facts, the Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Adeshina, found the defendant guilty as charged.

Adeshina sentenced Mojeed to one year imprisonment without an option of fine.

He ordered that the sentence should take effect from the date of arraignment.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Rosemary Ehimegbe, had told the court that Mojeed committed the offence on June 9, at about 3:30p.m, at No. 2, Kofo Abayomi St., Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ehimegbe said Mojeed, stole one Infinity Hot 7 phone, valued at N40,000, belonging to one Aliu Mohammed.

According to her, the complainant slept off inside a mosque while charging the said phone.

“Mojeed entered the mosque and stole the phone and ran away,” Ehinmegbe said.

She said that Mojeed admitted selling the phone at N18, 000.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The prosecutor also told the court that the phone was not recovered.

