Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has appointed Dr Kenneth Ugbala as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The governor also re-appointed Dr Offor Okorie as his Chief of Staff and Chief Clement Nweke as Principal Secretary.

The appointments were contained in a statement signed by Mr Moses Agama, Permanent Secretary Designate, Ministry of Finance and Government House, on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

Ugbala was the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Internal Security to the governor and later Commissioner for Border, Peace and Internal Security during the first tenure.

Mr Cletus Ofoke, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the administration’s first tenure, was re-appointed and cleared by the State House of Assembly.

“The following persons have also been approved for appointment and swearing-in by the governor: Mr Joseph Ekumankama, SSA Abuja Liaison Office, and Mr Nchekwube Anako, SA Security and Utility, Capital City.

“Mr Onyekachi Nwoba was also appointed as the SA Security and Utility, Ebonyi Central Zone, Mr Benedict Nwovu, SA Security and Utility, Ebonyi North Zone and Mr Chika Nwangele, SA Security and Utility, Ebonyi South Zone,” Agama said.

The appointed officers will be sworn-in by the governor on Wednesday at 12 noon.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

