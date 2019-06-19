There was pandemonium in Ojota Wednesday following the death of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Ojota Motor Park Chairman, Eniola Afeez.

Afeez, popularly called Stainless, died in hospital following his illness.

The news of his death led to a crisis in the park, forcing shop owners and other businesses to close quickly.

A faction loyal to the deceased accused the other faction of killing him. This led to the fracas.

An eyewitness said weapons were freely used by both factions.

The Nation learnt that police officers were quickly deployed to the scene.

Police Public Relations Officer Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP), said normalcy has returned to the park.

He urged residents to shun rumours on the social media that the whole of Ojota is in turmoil, adding that the fracas occurred in the garage.

According to the police image maker, the faction of the late Afeez accused the other faction of killing him with Juju (charm).

Elkana said: “There was a clash between factions of NURTW but the situation has been brought under control by our officers. One of their leaders died in a hospital and there was an allegation by the deceased faction that the other faction used Juju to kill their leader. They came to attack the other party. We quickly deploy our men there and normalcy has returned to the place.”

He said the command is discussing with the union leaders on how to resolve their dispute without leading to mayhem.

“The union members must learn how to resolve their differences without shedding blood. They need to stop this nonsense. There are legal ways of settling disputes. NURTW Leaders must prevail on their followers to be law abiding. Our meeting with NURTW leaders is ongoing. As we speak, the Area Commander in the area has been directed to meet with the parties involved,” he said.

