Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on Wednesday there will be no war with the U.S.

The state news agency IRNA, quoted him as saying: ” there will not be a military confrontation between Iran and America since there is no reason for a war.

Worries about a military confrontation between Iran and the U.S. have mounted since attacks on June 13, on two oil tankers near the Gulf.

Washington blamed long-time foe Iran for the attacks but Tehran denied any responsibility.

Nonetheless, U.S., NAN reports that diplomats warned commercial airliners flying over the Persian Gulf that they faced a risk of being “misidentified” amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The U.S. has ordered bombers and an aircraft carrier to the Gulf over an unexplained perceived threat, raising tensions a year after Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal between world powers and the Islamic Republic.

